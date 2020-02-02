Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

