Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

