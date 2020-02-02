Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 4,245 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.