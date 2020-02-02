Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

