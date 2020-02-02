Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.