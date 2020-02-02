Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,316.67 ($43.63).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,572 ($46.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,403.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,051.98. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

