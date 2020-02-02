Credit Suisse Group Boosts United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target to $175.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.