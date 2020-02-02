Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after purchasing an additional 363,703 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,518,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,092,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,200,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

