Cwm LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,950. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

