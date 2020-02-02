Cwm LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,856,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

