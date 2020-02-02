D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

