DA Davidson Downgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Neutral

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCBP. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

