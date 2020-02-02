Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

