Deutsche Bank Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $93.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.