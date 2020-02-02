Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of D stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

