eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

eBay stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 663,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

