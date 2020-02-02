ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Up 1.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, 8,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

ECN Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.