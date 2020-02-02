eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

