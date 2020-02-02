Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

