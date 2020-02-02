Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76, 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

