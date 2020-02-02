First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.70, 2,175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.