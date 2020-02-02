Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.