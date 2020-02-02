FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $315.23 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.43 and a 12 month high of $322.38. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.