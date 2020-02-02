Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $199,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,944 shares of company stock worth $10,202,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

