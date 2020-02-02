Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GORO. TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 670,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $3,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Resource by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.