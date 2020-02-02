HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

