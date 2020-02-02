HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE HCA opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

