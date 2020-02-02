HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Trading Up 0.4%

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.32 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.32 ($0.94), approximately 1,009 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.93).

The company has a market cap of $50.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.14.

About HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

