Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 737,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $174.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

