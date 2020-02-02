Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.56, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.