iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Raised by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after buying an additional 1,236,995 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

