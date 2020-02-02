iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 404.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $100.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.