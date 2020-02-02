iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

