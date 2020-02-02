iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $133.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.