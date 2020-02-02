Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), approximately 1,819,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.99).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JSE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.27.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

