Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of SP Plus worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.