Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.