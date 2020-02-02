Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

