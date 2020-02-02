Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

