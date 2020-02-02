Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

LEA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

