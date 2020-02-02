Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 578 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

