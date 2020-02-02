Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 911 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of P H Glatfelter worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

GLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.