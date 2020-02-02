JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Neutral

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,725,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 614,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

