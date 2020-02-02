JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Decreased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.