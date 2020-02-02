Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $489.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

