MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

