MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $120.49 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

