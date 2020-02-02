Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,150.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

