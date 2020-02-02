Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Entergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Entergy by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Entergy by 94.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

