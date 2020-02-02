Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 110.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $116.45 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

